Indian-origin researcher unravels link between depression and heart disease

Depression and cardiovascular disease (CVD) partly develop from the same gene module, said a team of researchers establishing the long-presumed link between the two conditions.

Since the 1990s, it has been speculated that the two diseases are somehow related. About 280 million people worldwide have depression, while 620 million people have CVD.

Researchers from the University of Finland used blood gene analysis to unravel the clinical link between the two.

Their result, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry showed that depression and CVD have at least one functional 'gene module' in common. The study may help identify new markers for depression and CVD, as well as find drugs to target both diseases.

Gene module can be defined as a group of genes with similar expression patterns across different conditions and hence likely to be functionally related.