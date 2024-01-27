Is breastfeeding too hyped up?

This is the second piece in a two-part series about some of the reasons why some mothers opt for formula instead of breastfeeding. We have attempted to cover as many of the deciding factors across these two articles, but this is at heart a very personal, individual decision for every new mother. The first part of the series is linked at the bottom of this article.

Most mothers want to try breastfeeding. But the majority don't stick with it through the first six months of a child's life. That can be due to structural issues like a lack of help at the hospital, aggressive marketing by companies that make baby formula or a need to go back to work.

But sometimes the reasons aren't only structural. In some cases, women with ample maternity leave experience enormous pressure to breastfeed. But not everyone can do it.

Family pressure

Lala Prada Streithorst is a mother of a 5-year-old boy and lives in Berlin. When Streithorst gave birth to her son in her home country of Colombia, she was heavily pressured by family members to breastfeed. But she became pregnant shortly after a gastric bypass surgery and that made it hard for her to drink a lot of liquid, which, in turn, affected her ability to produce enough milk for her baby.

Breastfeeding did not come easy to Streithorst ― and she felt guilty and anxious about it, as though she were a deficient mother because she couldn't feed her child with her own breast milk.

She decided to start feeding the baby 80% formula and 20% breast milk. But even that 20% hurt. By the fifth month, she decided the pain and stress wasn't worth it and started exclusively feeding her baby formula. Today, her son is a healthy 5-year-old.