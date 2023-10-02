Shorter course of radiation therapy safe for early-stage breast cancer patients

A shorter course of radiation therapy after mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery provides the same protection against breast cancer recurrence and equivalent physical side-effects as longer course, suggests a study.

However, the study showed that patients reported less burden on life and finances with shorter treatment regimen.

Hypofractionated radiation therapy provides a higher dose of radiation in each session and is completed in three weeks while conventional radiation therapy delivers a lower dose over five weeks.

“Our trial results suggest that hypofractionation can safely be used in this setting without compromising efficacy or increasing side effects,” said Rinaa S. Punglia, a radiation oncologist at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in the US.