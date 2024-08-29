New, more virulent Mpox strain poses significant risk to children, warn experts

The new and deadlier Mpox strain -- Clade 1b -- poses a notable risk to children, said experts on Thursday, amid an outbreak of the infectious disease in Africa.

The ongoing outbreak of Mpox which has been declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 15 August, is different from what the world experienced earlier in the 2022 outbreak.

The 2022 outbreak was driven by Clade II, which is less virulent, and the infections were primarily seen in men who had sex with other men.

Since then, the WHO has reported 99,176 cases and 208 deaths due to Mpox from 116 countries.

India detected a total of 30 cases, with the last case in March 2024. The number of cases and deaths has increased significantly this year, with over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported so far in 2024.

The latest outbreak is majorly caused by Clade Ib which jumped to humans from animals in September 2023.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s National Covid-19 Task Force, told IANS that the pattern of spread and mortality are markedly different from what we experienced in 2022.

This time “greater numbers of people are being infected, including women and children,” he said.

Traditionally, Mpox was transmitted through close physical contact or sexual contact -- as was observed in the 2022 outbreak -- and the infection was largely confined to the MSM (men having sex with men) community.