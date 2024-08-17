Mpox: What it is, and why India needs to be careful

This week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the latest Mpox outbreak in Africa an international health emergency, but available funding to address the crisis remains insufficient.

Mpox, formerly known as monkey pox, is a viral infection that causes fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and swollen lymph nodes, accompanied by pox-like rashes. While historically confined to rural Africa, mpox has gained global attention as recent research has focused on the virus' rapid evolution and spread, driven by human-to-human transmission.

India previously reported cases of the less severe clade II during the 2022 outbreak. With global travel links, there is concern that clade Ib may spread further.

In response to the WHO's declaration, Tamil Nadu’s directorate of public health has issued guidelines for health officers to remain vigilant, particularly for travellers from affected regions. The state has implemented thermal screening and monitoring for arrivals from Congo and neighbouring countries.

The latest Mpox case in India was reported in March, originating from Kerala, according to news agency PTI citing health ministry sources. Since 2022, India has recorded 30 laboratory-confirmed cases of this viral infection.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, formerly known as monkey pox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkey pox virus, a member of the genus Orthopoxvirus. There are two main clades of the virus: clade I and clade II. The recent global outbreak in 2022-23 was primarily caused by clade IIb.

The disease can lead to painful rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and fever. Common symptoms include a skin rash or mucosal lesions that last 2 to 4 weeks, along with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. While most people recover fully, some may experience severe illness.