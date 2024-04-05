Prostate cancer cases to double, deaths to rise by 85 pc by 2040: Lancet

By 2040, cases of prostate cancer are likely to double worldwide to 2.9 million per year, from 1.4 million per year in 2020, according to a new analysis published in the Lancet Commission.

Over the same period, annual deaths are projected to rise by 85 per cent -- from 375,000 deaths in 2020 to almost 700,000 deaths by 2040.

The analysis to be presented at the upcoming European Association of Urology Congress stated that low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), including India will see the highest increases in cases and death rates.

Importantly, “the true numbers will likely be much higher than the recorded figures due to under-diagnosis and missed opportunities for data collection in LMICs,” the report stated.

Prostate cancer, which accounts for 15 per cent of all male cancers, is already a major cause of death and disability. It is the most common form of male cancer in more than half of the world’s countries.

“Ageing populations and increasing life expectancy will lead to higher numbers of older men in coming years. As the main risk factors for prostate cancer -- such as being aged 50 or older and having a family history of the disease -- are unavoidable, it will not be possible to prevent the upcoming surge in cases through lifestyle changes or public health interventions,” the researchers said.