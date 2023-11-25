Scientists find drugs targeting 'zombie' cells linked to brain aging in covid-19

Researchers have identified four drugs that can reverse a cellular process triggered by Covid-19 that contributes to premature ageing of the brain.

To study the effect of different SARS-COV-2 variants on brain tissue, researchers at the University of Queensland used synthetic brain organoid models, grown in a laboratory from human stem cells.

"We found Covid-19 accelerates the presence of 'zombie' or senescent cells, which accumulate naturally and gradually in the brain as we get older," said Dr Julio Aguado from UQ's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN).

"Senescent cells are known to drive tissue inflammation and degeneration, leaving patients exposed to cognitive impairments like brain fog and memory loss."

Aguado said confirmation that Covid-19 was a catalyst for this premature ageing prompted an attempt to reset the biological brain clock.