UK’s public inquiry into government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic begins hearings

The UK’s public inquiry into the country’s preparedness and handling of COVID-19 opened for hearings in London on Tuesday amid a vigil by some bereaved families who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The independent inquiry was formally set up last year by then prime minister Boris Johnson and began hearing evidence for the first time in the wake of some controversy over access to some government documents and messages.

The probe is being chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, who published a timetable to say nearly six weeks of hearings are planned during the first phase of Module 1, which will run until July 20.

"I have promised many times that those who suffered hardship and loss are and will always be at the heart of the inquiry, and I have done my very best within the constraints upon me of time, resources, and my terms of reference to fulfil that promise," said Baroness Hallett in her opening statement.