Weakened immunity causes longer spell of fever: Experts

The prolonged spell of fever in the present season is a result of weakened immunity, misconceptions about fever as an indicator of various diseases, and an irrational approach to treatment which have generated a 'fear of fever' among the public, say Indian doctors.

Healthcare specialists opine that while fever should not be ignored, it should also not be dreaded.

Professor N.S. Verma, the head of physiology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said, “A decade ago, recovering from a fever used to take just hours or a day, but not anymore. Even a simple fever now lingers for over five days and this is largely attributed to compromised immunity and increased susceptibility to viral infections. The primary culprits appear to be climate change and alterations in dietary habits.”

P.K. Gupta, former president of the Indian Medical Association in Lucknow, added, “Climate change has bolstered the survival of mosquitoes, making them resilient and active in every season, causing more human infections. Furthermore, virus mutations have made fevers more cunning, leading to a decrease in platelet counts.”

Doctors have also pointed out that people take medications with anti-platelet effects, causing their platelet counts to remain low. When fever strikes, these counts decrease even further, lowering resistance levels.