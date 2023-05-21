All allegations against BJP govt will be verified: K'taka Minister M B Patil

All scandals and scams committed during the tenure of BJP government in Karnataka would be investigated by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, state cabinet minister M.B. Patil said on Sunday.

The statement came ahead of the three-day Assembly session that begins on Monday (May 22).

Speaking to reporters, Patil maintained that the Congress government would investigate the PSI Recruitment scam, the 40 per cent commission scandal and all other frauds during the BJP government.

