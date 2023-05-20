Three-day Karnataka Assembly session from Monday: Siddaramaiah

"We are calling the Assembly session for three days—Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs," Siddaramaiah said.



Speaking to reporters after chairing the first Cabinet meeting today after taking oath as the Chief Minister, he said a new Assembly Speaker will be elected during the session.