"All our 5 poll promises to become laws": Rahul Gandhi
Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar take oath as CM, Deputy CM of Karnataka
Addressing the swearing-in ceremony at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Siddaramaiah-led government will fulfill all five poll promises made by the party in their manifesto.
Assuring that the five guarantees will be fulfilled, Gandhi said, "In the first Cabinet meeting of the new Karnataka govt in the next 2 hours, all five guarantees will become a law".
Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar were sworn in as the next Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively.
The five gurantees made by the Congress are as follows:
1. Gruha Lakshmi: The scheme aims to provide two thousand rupees a month to every woman head of a house. “We are keeping the money in the hands of women to ensure that they're in control and in charge of their own life,” says the manifesto.
2. Yuva Nidhi: This scheme aims to provide support to the Youth of Karnataka for two years by paying ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month.
3. Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of rice will be provided per person per month to BPL families under this scheme.
4. Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free electricity will be provided for every single household in the state under this scheme.
5. Saakhi program: Free bus tickets for women to travel around the state will be provided under this scheme.
"Fulfilling the promises made to the people is our first priority," deputy CM Shivakumar also said.
Rahul thanked the people of the state for helping the party to come to power.
"You fully supported the Congress. After Congress's victory, many things were written as to how it won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards. We had the truth, poor people on our side. The BJP had money, power and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all of it," the senior party leader said.
"And they (people) also defeated their (BJP) corruption. They also defeated their hatred. The way in which we said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we wiped the hatred and brought love. In the market of hatred, we have opened several shops of love," he added.
Besides Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yachury, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar are among the prominent politicians present at the ceremony.
Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan, Kannada super star Shivaraj Kumar, popular actor Duniya Vijay, actress-turned-politician Ramya, actress Nishvika Naidu, senior actress turned politician Umashree and film director, producer V. Rajendra Singh Babu attended the event.
Congress MLAs including G Parameshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy, and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan were also sworn in as ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.
The Congress won 135 seats in the Assembly polls, while the BJP was reduced to 66 and the JD-S could only manage to win 19.
With inputs from agencies
