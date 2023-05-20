"All our 5 poll promises to become laws": Rahul Gandhi

The five gurantees made by the Congress are as follows:

1. Gruha Lakshmi: The scheme aims to provide two thousand rupees a month to every woman head of a house. “We are keeping the money in the hands of women to ensure that they're in control and in charge of their own life,” says the manifesto.

2. Yuva Nidhi: This scheme aims to provide support to the Youth of Karnataka for two years by paying ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month.

3. Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of rice will be provided per person per month to BPL families under this scheme.

4. Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free electricity will be provided for every single household in the state under this scheme.

5. Saakhi program: Free bus tickets for women to travel around the state will be provided under this scheme.

"Fulfilling the promises made to the people is our first priority," deputy CM Shivakumar also said.