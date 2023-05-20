Opposition leaders, Congress CMs to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing in

Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as chief minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday, along with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister and eight other ministers.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the chief minister and his cabinet at 12.30 pm at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Among the invitees are Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

The event may turn out to be a show of strength for Opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

From the Congress party itself Kharge himself, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, several states' chief ministers and leaders are expected to attend.

The venue—Sri Kantareeva Stadium—is the same place Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became chief minister for the first time.