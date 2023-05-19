Karnataka: Preparations for CM's swearing in at Sri Kanteerava Stadium

Amid celebratory chants, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters on Queen’s Road bustles with party workers bearing banners. On the other side of the road is a stately hoarding—the KPCC president smiles cheerfully on it. From the outer circles of Cubbon Park, the chief minister-to-be beams from circular hoardings.

A few miles away, Vittal Mallya Road is decorated with hoardings of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. Sampangi Rama Nagar is similarly dressed.

However, the rest of Bangalore remains quietly sparse. There is a humility and quiet dignity about this—the swearing-in ceremony is no show of strength or might.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the erstwhile government, the BHaratiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 66 seats. On the 20 May, at 12:30 pm, Congress leader and CM-elect Siddaramaiah will take his oath to formalise the transfer of administrative powers.