Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar take oath as new Karnataka CM, DyCM

Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at the swearing in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state.



The oath of office was administered to the two leaders by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at ceremony currently underway at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

This is the second tenure for Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. He previously served between 2013 and 2018.