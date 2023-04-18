RTI appeal for Satyapal Malik’s letter to Modi on corruption in Goa rejected

The Goa State Chief Information Commissioner has dismissed two appeals filed over the failure of Goa Raj Bhavan to furnish the information sought under the RTI Act. On October 11, 2021, applicant advocate Aires Rodrigues sought from Goa Raj Bhavan copies of all the official letters written by then Governor Satya Pal Malik to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his tenure in Goa.

However, Public Information Officer (PIO) Gaurish Shankhwalkar informed Rodrigues that letters written by the former governor Malik to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were only available after being looked for. Malik was the governor of Goa from November 3, 2019, to August 18, 2020.

Advocate Rodrigues on Tuesday said that he would challenge before the High Court the judgement of the Goa State Chief Information Commissioner (GSCIC) Vishwas Satarkar, dismissing the two appeals filed by him over the failure of Goa Raj Bhavan to furnish the information sought under the RTI Act.