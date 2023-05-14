Assembly polls ahead of 2024 LS elections to keep political pot boiling this year

The last part of 2023 will witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively. Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage. Besides the scheduled polls, assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ruled out this year.







