Bullish rally: Investors accumulate Rs 7.90 lakh crore in 5-day wealth surge

In a staggering display of market frenzy, equity investors have raked in an eye-popping Rs 7.90 lakh crore in just five days of the relentless rally in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex. Fuelled by unrelenting foreign fund inflows and an overwhelmingly bullish sentiment among investors, the market surge shows no signs of slowing down.

Defying all odds, the BSE Sensex marked its fifth consecutive session of gains with the 30-share index going up by 274 points or 0.42 per cent, beating its own record and closing at an unprecedented high of 65,479.05 on Tuesday. And that's not all - during the day, the benchmark hit its lifetime intra-day peak, surging a mind-boggling 467.92 points or 0.71 per cent to touch an astronomical 65,672.97.

As investors revel in their newfound wealth, their fortunes have swelled by an astronomical Rs 7,90,235.84 crore during this whirlwind five-day rally. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has ballooned to an unimaginable high of Rs 2,98,57,649.38 crore, defying expectations and leaving market analysts in awe.