Such daydreaming depends, of course, as dreams do, on the bucks in your pocket. For me, riding around, burning petrol, is enabled by a healthy public university teacher’s salary. It is a sort of ‘conspicuous leisure’ of the salaried class. Not everyone can afford to roam around after work, to go into two-wheeled reveries, in a limbo time outside labour. This easy mobility is also entailed by my social location. Being a dude, almost middle-aged, grants default respect. The unspoken Savarna confidence of inconspicuousness across spaces grants further immunity. Being dressed in the right clothes helps. You pass uninterrupted through most places. And if ever the need arises, there is the Hindu Khatri name on the ID card. None of this suggests that people outside my economic and social location do not set themselves adrift in the city by various means—far from it—but the frictions they encounter are of a different order altogether.

Finally, a slightly out-of-body experience. About the kindness between men. I remember the Facebook status of a trans male scholar, who was surprised, after his transitioning, by the default sociability men offered him in public spaces, something absent in his pre-transitioning years. As a gay man, with an instinctive suspicion of bullyish men, sensitive to the fluctuations of aggressive masculinity in any room, I was surprised by this new social contract of bonhomie on the road, by how much room men made for each other. This geniality was not class-agnostic, and was almost always offered among those who pass off as each others’ social and economic equals. A Harley Davidson doesn’t usually offer it to a moped. But broadly speaking, men on two-wheelers made way for you, offered casual solidarity by closing ranks against and taunting car-owners and bus-drivers (our common foes!), and sometimes even offered avuncular advice about road safety, or gaadi ki servicing. This new found collegiality with male strangers was registered as a surprise by my body, habituated as it was to shrinking away from the self-assured brusqueness of groups of men. My calculus of expectations was changed by the road, particularly by the fleeting communities that cluster around a two-wheeler.

I wonder what new effects the road will create in the years to come, what new ways of feeling about the city it will usher, what banalities and possibilities it might throw at me, as I continue drifting about on two wheels, being drenched by my city.

AKHIL KATYAL is a Delhi-based poet, translator and teacher