Ensure neutrality of FB, YouTube: INDIA bloc urges Zuckerberg, Pichai

Alleging partisan behaviour by WhatsApp from parent company Meta and YouTube from Alphabet (parent company of Google), the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Thursday wrote to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, saying they are culpable in abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

The INDIA parties also alleged algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders' content on these platforms while promoting ruling party (BJP) content.

The parties warned the two companies that in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, it should consider these facts "seriously" and ensure immediately that Meta's and Alphabet's operations "in India remain neutral" and are not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India's cherished democratic ideals.

Sharing the letter on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: "Letter by INDIA parties to Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing the exhaustive investigations by the Washington Post that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India."