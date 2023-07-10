Foxconn shocks with withdrawal from Vedanta joint venture
In an interesting turn of events, Taiwan-based technology giant Foxconn has announced its withdrawal from a high-profile joint venture with billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd.
The joint venture, aimed at establishing semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India, was envisioned as a pivotal step towards capitalizing on the nation's ambitions of becoming a prominent player in the global electronics industry.
The agreement between Volcan Investments Ltd and Foxconn, inked just last year, involved a substantial investment of $19.5 billion in Gujarat. The project involved the setting up of semiconductor and display production plants. However, Foxconn's decision to abandon the venture raises questions about the future of India's semiconductor manufacturing plans and highlights the challenges faced by multinational companies seeking to navigate the country's business landscape.
The withdrawal of Foxconn, a key player in the technology manufacturing sector, comes as a blow to India's ambitions of bolstering its domestic semiconductor production capabilities. The collaboration with Vedanta was viewed as a strategic partnership that would leverage the strengths of both companies to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the western state of Gujarat.
The sudden reversal raises concerns about the feasibility of India's semiconductor ambitions and underscores the obstacles faced by companies seeking to navigate the country's complex regulatory environment. The government also took note of the developments with the Union Minister of Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tweeting on the news having 'no impact' on India's semiconductor and Fab plans.
The move follows the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), the country's capital market regulator, slapping a hefty Rs 30 lakh penalty on Vedanta Ltd, the metals-to-oil conglomerate, for brazenly flouting SEBI's disclosure requirements.
SEBI's investigation revealed that Vedanta, in a blatant violation of regulations, had published a press release on its website that falsely suggested a partnership with Foxconn for semiconductor production in India, conveniently neglecting to mention that the deal was actually with Vedanta's holding company.
SEBI's stern action against Vedanta serves as a resounding message to corporations, warning them against attempting to deceive investors and manipulate the market through misleading disclosures. By attempting to present a distorted narrative through its press release, Vedanta flagrantly crossed the line, leaving no room for ambiguity about the severity of its violation. This penalty is a stark reminder that regulatory bodies will not hesitate to crack down on any entity that undermines market transparency and integrity.
As Foxconn's departure leaves the joint venture in limbo, industry experts and stakeholders are left pondering the potential ramifications for India's aspirations to become a major player in the global electronics market.
The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by multinational corporations operating in India and highlights the need for a business-friendly environment to attract and retain investments in strategic sectors.
"Foxconn is working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta. Foxconn has no connection to the entity and efforts to keep its original name will confuse future stakeholders," the company said in a statement. Foxconn added that it is confident about the direction of India’s semiconductor development. "We will continue to strongly support the government’s “Make In India” ambitions and establish a diversity of local partnerships that meet the needs of stakeholders," it said.
Vedanta meanwhile said that it is "fully committed to its semiconductor fab project," after Foxconn's exit announcement. "Vedanta reiterates that it is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry," said a spokesperson from Vedanta, adding, "We will continue to grow our Semiconductor team, and we have the license for production-grade technology for 40 nm from a prominent Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM). We will shortly acquire a license for production-grade 28 nm as well."
