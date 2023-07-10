Foxconn shocks with withdrawal from Vedanta joint venture

In an interesting turn of events, Taiwan-based technology giant Foxconn has announced its withdrawal from a high-profile joint venture with billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd.

The joint venture, aimed at establishing semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India, was envisioned as a pivotal step towards capitalizing on the nation's ambitions of becoming a prominent player in the global electronics industry.

The agreement between Volcan Investments Ltd and Foxconn, inked just last year, involved a substantial investment of $19.5 billion in Gujarat. The project involved the setting up of semiconductor and display production plants. However, Foxconn's decision to abandon the venture raises questions about the future of India's semiconductor manufacturing plans and highlights the challenges faced by multinational companies seeking to navigate the country's business landscape.