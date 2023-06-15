Genuine students victimised by fraud won't face deportation: Canada minister

Many of these international students, he said, sincerely came to Canada to pursue their studies at some of "our world-class institutions and were duped by bad actors who claimed to be helping them in their immigration application process".



Other foreign nationals had no intent of pursuing higher education, and used fraudulent acceptance letters to take advantage of Canada's immigration system. Within this cohort of individuals, some have been involved in organised crime.



"I understand that this situation is distressing for those affected by unscrupulous actors, and I want to assure them that their well-being is of paramount importance. As a result, I have already struck a taskforce of my officials and have asked them to work closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to identify the victims of fraud; that is, those students who came to study here in Canada and did exactly that.