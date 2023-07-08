India arrests 3 officials over deadly Odisha train crash

India's federal police arrested three railway officials on Friday over a deadly train crash incident last month.

According to local media, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the crime investigation agency of India, has arrested a senior section engineer, a section engineer and a technician under the criminal code.

They are charged with destruction of evidence and culpable homicide, the local news agencies reported.

Atleast 290 people died in the triple train crash that took place near Balasore in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on June 2.

Thousands were injured in the crash, which is said to be India's deadliest rail accident of this century.

Earlier, the CBI had launched an investigation after registering a case of criminal negligence.