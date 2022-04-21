Jahangirpuri demolition: Juice shop owner Ganesh Kumar Gupta approaches Supreme Court for compensation

Ganesh Kumar Gupta, whose juice shop was bulldozed on Wednesday, April 20, in the anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, has approached the Supreme Court seeking compensation for the demolition.

He has sought compensation for his loss from the North MCD as well as to promote and vindicate public interest which demands that violations of constitutional or legal rights of large numbers of people who are poor, ignorant or in a socially or economically disadvantaged position should not go unnoticed and unaddressed, said his petition.

Gupta’s petition highlighted that the recent demolition drive conducted by the NDMC is communally motivated by malice as the municipal corporation currently has 3,000 pending cases of encroachment, and has selectively chosen to conduct its demolition exercise in Jahangirpuri in undue haste, giving a complete go by to mandatory statutory provisions.

His petition moved before the court is against the mala fide power exercised by NDMC. The petitioner stated that the shop was allotted by DDA in year 1977-78 and he has since then had been regularly paying the necessary fees and taxes. Gupta stated that on the day of demolition he tried to show all the documents to the authorities but they paid no attention to his request and his shop was razed. He even tried to inform them about the Supreme Court’s order to stay the demolition, but they refused to listen.