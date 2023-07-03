Pawan express runs for 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar

It was miraculous escape for the passengers, when the Mumbai-bound Pawan express ran 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur rail section at Bhagwanpur rail late on Sunday night.

According to the passengers, as soon as the train departed from Muzaffarpur railway station, they heard a loud noise in the S-11 coach. When the speeding train reached Bhagwanpur railway station no efforts were made to identify the problem.