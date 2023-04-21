India

PM Modi chairs meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and the RSF paramilitary group since April 15, leaving over 400 dead

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Arun Sharma/PTI)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Arun Sharma/PTI)
user

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editor's Pick

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x