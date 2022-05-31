PM Modi to release 11th PM-Kisan instalment worth Rs 20,000 cr even as 51.2 % farmers remain unauthenticated

The Union Agriculture Ministry has stated that out of the 11.28 crore farmers enrolled for PM-Kisan, only 5.51 crore (48.8%) have completed the mandatory e-KYC authentication by May 30, 2022.

Around 5.77 crore farmers, translating to 51.2% of those enrolled, are yet to be authenticated.

Currently, Rs 3,305.4 crore has to be recovered from ineligible farmers across the country.

The last date for the mandatory e-KYC was May 31,2022, but it has been extended to July 31, 2022. Aadhaar and bank account details are required to complete the necessary e-KYC authentication. This information has come to light in responses to queries sought under the Right to Information Act by rights activist Avinandan Jana.