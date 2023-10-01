Policymakers play ostrich as Joshimath sinks

Why were nine technical reports prepared by India’s leading scientific institutions on crisis-hit Joshimath kept under wraps, in some cases for two years, in others, for a good eight months after they had been submitted to the central government?

Why did the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority need an order from the Nainital High Court to place in the public domain reports dealing with the well-being of thousands of citizens?

These questions demand our attention, even though none of these reports contains any startling new information.

The Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute, a research laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, pointed out that parts of Joshimath town had sunk 3-6 feet in one year, and that ‘steep air-filled fissures had developed extensively with the depth of many of them exceeding 100 feet’.

It went on to warn that these fissures ‘on barren and agricultural land were at places as deep as 115 feet and became shallower and tangential at 60-65 feet towards the lower reaches of the town.’

The report on ‘Safety Assessment of Buildings in Joshimath’ by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) affirmed that the primary cause of cracks in the houses was ‘excessive vibrations in the ground’ because of increased traffic flow. The CBRI studied 2,364 buildings, of which only 37 per cent were ‘fit for use’, it found.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared a 150-page summary of these findings, which have been submitted to the central government in which it noted that Joshimath was sinking at the rate of 12 centimetres per year.