Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Rice prices have seen a sharp surge in recent months as major producers curtail their trade and supplies. This could impact millions of consumers around the world, with Asian and African countries expected to bear the brunt.

Thailand, the world's second-largest rice exporter, is urging its farmers to reduce rice cultivation as part of an effort to conserve water.

"The cumulative rainfall is approximately 40% below normal levels, posing a high risk of water shortage," said Surasri Kidtimonton, secretary-general of the ONWR, in a statement released by Thailand's National Water Administration on July 31. Kidtimonton encouraged farmers to consider planting crops that require less water and have faster harvesting cycles.

The world's top exporter of rice, India, imposed an export ban on non-Basmati white rice last month, with the government saying its aim was to help lower rice prices at home and secure domestic availability.