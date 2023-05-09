'Sanghi' scientist caught spying for Pakistan sent to ATS custody till May 15

Once regarded as an outstanding defence Scientist who gave lectures on nationalism to the youth and country, arrested Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) Director of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Pradeep Kurulkar, is now facing charges of alleged anti-national activities.

The senior scientist is accused of sending sensitive secret defence information to Pakistani intelligence across the border over WhatsApp, audio messages and video calls. A self-confessed Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) member, Dr. Kurulkar's Facebook interview with close friends, where he openly admits to his Sangh linkage, has gone viral on social media.

In the Facebook interview Dr. Kurulkar tells his interviewers, "This is our fourth generation in RSS and my son regularly participates in Sangh activities. My grandfather was associated with the RSS, and later my father. A Sangh shakha is close to my house, and I was introduced to the organisation by Suku Srinivasan, who held my hand and took me to Modibaug.”

Following Tuesday's expiry of his first remand, Dr. Kurulkar was produced before the District Court.