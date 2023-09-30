The BJP’s pet rabble-rouser in Maharashtra

After lying low for almost three years while Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra, it is no coincidence that Manohar Kulkarni aka Sambhaji Bhide is back to stirring the communal pot with BJP-leaning Eknath Shinde in the driver’s seat.

The latest stink he raised is a highly objectionable set of comments on Mahatma Gandhi. Bhide insinuated that Gandhi was the bastard offspring of his parents’ Muslim landlord, with a claim of ‘documents to substantiate’ his allegations.

This little keg of gunpowder exploded loudly enough for former chief minister and current deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to officially disown Bhide, founder of the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan (SPH), as no ally of the BJP and “fully condemn” his remarks.

“I am making it clear that Sambhaji Bhide or anyone else cannot make such statements as it creates anger among the people, who will never tolerate such an insult, whether of Gandhiji or of Veer Savarkar,” said Fadnavis, adding that the “police will take appropriate action”.

The promised police action, of course, is yet to be taken—just one of the reasons why observers see Bhide as a BJP agent. It’s not the first instance of him being openly inflammatory in western Maharashtra, nor the first time he has been let off by the law.

Observers also see his recent shenanigans as an indication that the BJP desperately needs the Maratha vote from the Sangli–Satara–Kolhapur belt of south-western Maharshtra, where Bhide and his cohorts have the most traction.

The Marathas from this part of Maharashtra have been traditionally loyal to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sharad Pawar. Comprising 33 per cent of the overall voting population, they are crucial to the BJP here, because it is maxed out in other regions.