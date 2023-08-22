Congress urges CM to ban Sambhaji Bhide's Goa visit to arrest communal tensions

The Congress wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, requesting him to ban visit of Maharashtra's Hindutva activist, Sambhaji Bhide, who is known for his controversial and provoking speeches, in the coastal state on August 24.

Vijay Bhike, General Secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, in a letter to the CM, has said that presently religious tensions are witnessed in the state and hence Sambhaji Bhide should be restrained from entering the state.

As per sources, Bhide will deliver a talk on the topic “Contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the protection of Hindu religion, its mutts and temples, and restoration of temples destroyed during the Portuguese regime.”

“It is learnt that Sambhaji Bhide, who is known for his controversial and provoking speeches, is invited to Goa on August 24 to address a gathering at Davorlim-Margao in South Goa. Presently communal situations are taking place due to various religious issues, be it desecration of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or placing of goddess idol in Church premises. In this backdrop, it would be wise to make an attempt to restore the peace and harmony in the state,” the letter read.