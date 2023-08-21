Not convening special assembly session evidence of constitutional breakdown in Manipur, says Congress

Congress on Monday slammed BJP for not convening Special Session of the Legislative Assembly in Manipur saying that it is an evidence of constitutional breakdown in violence hit state.

The Congress also taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is busy with refurbishing his self styled Vishwaguru role while Home Minister Amit Shah is busy in electioneering even as the agony of people of Manipur continues unabated.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “On July 27, the state government requests Governor of Manipur to convene special session of Assembly in the third week of August. On August 4, Governor is requested once again to convene special session, but this time on a specific date, namely August 21. Today is August 21 and the special session has not been called.