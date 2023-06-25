While Manipur is burning, PM silent, HM ineffective: Congress

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government over the situation in violence-hit Manipur, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that while the north-eastern state is burning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent, home minister Amit Shah is ineffective and chief minister N. Biren Singh is "non-functional".

Ramesh made the remarks at a national convention on peace in Manipur at the Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan which was addressed by leaders from different political parties.

In a tweet later, Ramesh said that he participated in the convention organised by 10 like-minded political parties to share his thoughts on the political, administrative and humanitarian disasters in the state of Manipur.

"You cannot have unanimity but you can have consensus. That is how the Constitution of India was made.... So it is through consensus, only through listening to everybody, being sensitive that you can really restore trust (in Manipur). It is going to be a long process. It is not going to happen in weeks, it is going to take months, it may take years but we have to start the process," Ramesh said at the convention.