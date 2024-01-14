2024: Africa's extreme, urgent crises fall out of focus as global attention drifts

Crises in Africa are being overlooked, with news about humanitarian emergencies on the continent buried beneath the weight of media attention focused elsewhere, Care International's 2023 report concludes.

That means issues such as hunger in Angola, chronic malnutrition in Burundi and high child mortality in the Central African Republic are disappearing from public view, the authors concluded.

Analyst Fredson Guilengue from the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation in Johannesburg sees reasons for the low interest in Africa's plight in the escalation of two conflicts in the West: "The first is the continuation of the Russia–Ukraine war. It is getting a lot of attention worldwide, especially on the European continent, because war is returning to Europe," Guilengue told DW.

The global media is now focusing more on Europe and less on Africa or other places. This will continue in 2024 as the wars continue.

In addition, the second trouble spot, namely the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, has exacerbated this dilemma. What is happening in other parts of the world hardly receives any attention.

In the current 'Breaking the Silence' report, the aid organisation draws attention to the "forgotten crises" for the eighth time.

Every year, Care lists the 10 humanitarian emergencies in the world that have hardly been reported. In 2023 and 2022, they all took place in Africa, led in the second year by Angola.