UN allocates $125 mn to support 14 countries in Africa, Asia, Americas, Middle East

UN humanitarians have said they allocated $125 million for underfunded relief operations in 14 countries worldwide.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, who is also the UN's relief chief, authorised the allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for operations in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on 5 September.

This year's global humanitarian funding requirements have shot past $55 billion and is less than 30 per cent funded, according to OCHA.

"It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people's needs compel them to scale up," Griffiths said.