22nd anniversary of 9/11: Over 1,000 victims still unidentified

Over 1,000 victims remain unidentified as the US marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A commemoration ceremony was held on Monday, 11 September at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan, New York, where the 2,977 people killed in the 11 September, 2001 attacks were honored, reports Xinhua news agency.

Days ahead of the anniversary, the identification of two victims — a man and a woman whose names were withheld at the request of their families — from the deadliest terror attack on US soil was announced.

The two new identifications represented the 1,648th and 1,649th persons identified since 2001 using advanced testing by New York City's DNA Laboratory, according to a statement by the mayor's office.