29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei

At least 29 people have been killed in disasters triggered by the recent torrential rain in China's Hebei province, while 16 people still remained unaccounted for, local authorities said on Friday.

Torrential downpours and severe flooding have wreaked havoc across 110 counties, cities and districts in the province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Infrastructure including transportation, power, communication and water facilities in the disaster-stricken areas suffered damage.