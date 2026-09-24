8 US sailors attempted suicide during record deployment for Iran war

Eight suicide attempts were recorded across the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group during its extended deployment, though there were no suicides aboard the carrier.

The Lincoln spent more than 260 consecutive days at sea after being deployed to support US operations against Iran, amid reports of supply shortages and crew stress.

US senator criticises Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth for previously dismissing concerns about conditions aboard the carrier.

Eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group attempted suicide during its record-setting deployment in support of the Iran war, the US Navy's top civilian leader has disclosed.

Acting navy secretary Hung Cao provided the figure in a letter to Democratic senator Kirsten Gillibrand dated Tuesday, 22 September, after the New York senator sought information about the conditions faced by the thousands of sailors deployed with the strike group.

The disclosure comes amid growing scrutiny of the Lincoln's extended deployment, with reports of crew stress, mental health concerns and shortages of food and hygiene supplies.

Gillibrand had specifically asked Cao whether there had been any suicides.

'There have been no suicides on board during this deployment,' Cao wrote. 'Since the beginning of LINCOLN'S deployment, there have been a total of eight suicide attempts across the strike group' — including the Lincoln's crew, carrier air wing, strike group and destroyer squadron staff, escorting destroyers and embarked aviation squadrons.

The Lincoln left its homeport in San Diego in November and reached West Asia in January to support US operations against Iran. It subsequently spent more than 260 consecutive days at sea, setting a record for an uninterrupted deployment.