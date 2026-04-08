A pause or a lull before the storm?

Yet the most critical factor undermining the durability of the ceasefire is the explicit acknowledgment—particularly from Tehran—that this is not the end of the war. Negotiations scheduled to follow are intended to “finalize details,” not to fundamentally alter the underlying disputes. The distinction is crucial. A ceasefire that precedes substantive negotiations can pave the way for peace; one that merely postpones confrontation risks becoming a prelude to renewed hostilities.

History offers sobering precedents. Temporary ceasefires in conflicts from the Middle East to Eastern Europe have often served as tactical pauses, allowing combatants to regroup, reassess, and rearm. Without enforceable guarantees, verification mechanisms, and mutual concessions, such arrangements rarely endure.

In the present case, the asymmetry of expectations further complicates matters. Iran seeks structural changes to the regional order and relief from decades of sanctions. The United States, on the other hand, is unlikely to concede on issues such as military presence or nuclear oversight without significant reciprocal commitments. This gap between demands and deliverables suggests that negotiations may prove as contentious as the conflict itself.

Moreover, the broader regional context remains volatile. The involvement—direct or indirect—of actors such as Israel and various non-state groups ensures that the conflict cannot be neatly contained. Any flare-up on ancillary fronts could quickly unravel the fragile truce.

Ultimately, the ceasefire appears less like a resolution and more like a recalibration. It provides both sides with an opportunity to consolidate gains, manage domestic narratives, and prepare for the next phase—whether diplomatic or military.

For now, the guns have fallen silent. Oil tankers may cautiously resume their passage. Diplomats will convene in carefully choreographed negotiations. But the fundamental questions remain unanswered, the grievances unaddressed, and the ambitions undiminished.

In that sense, the ceasefire is not an end, but a question mark.

Is this a genuine opening for peace, or simply a pause before the storm?

~Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai