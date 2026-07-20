Araghchi recounts ‘negotiating under fear of death’ amid ninth night of US strikes

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said his country's negotiators held discussions with the United States while fearing they could be killed in an American airstrike at any moment, offering a rare insight into the psychological strain surrounding the diplomatic efforts as the conflict between Washington and Tehran intensifies.

In an interview with Iran's state-linked Mehr news agency, Araghchi said the Iranian delegation conducted talks under constant military pressure, insisting that the threat of force did not alter Tehran's negotiating position.

Recalling a conversation with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Araghchi said he asked whether the American diplomat had ever negotiated while believing a meeting could be bombed without warning.

He said he questioned Witkoff about whether he had ever spoken to his family while wondering if it could be the last conversation of his life, adding that such fears were a daily reality for the Iranian delegation throughout the talks.

"We stood our ground. You have to talk. You can't threaten us, and you can't bribe us," Araghchi said, according to the interview.

The Iranian foreign minister said his contacts with Witkoff began during nuclear-related discussions last year and have continued intermittently through face-to-face meetings and direct messaging. However, he maintained that these exchanges should not be interpreted as formal negotiations.

The first indirect contacts reportedly took place in Muscat with Omani mediators relaying messages before the two officials briefly met in person. Subsequent discussions were held in Muscat, Rome and Geneva, while Araghchi also travelled to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow during another round of diplomatic engagements involving Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Pakistani authorities were reported to have facilitated parts of the process.

Araghchi also dismissed suggestions that military pressure could force Iran into submission, arguing that Washington fundamentally misunderstands Iran's political system.

"Iran is not Venezuela," he said, asserting that the country could not be destabilised by targeting a single leader and that diplomacy could not succeed under the threat of military action.

His remarks came as the military confrontation between the two countries entered its ninth consecutive night following the collapse of a month-old ceasefire agreement.