Afghan minister criticises neighbours over forced refugee deportations
More than 4.5 million Afghans have returned since expulsions began, raising fears of a humanitarian strain
Afghanistan’s minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock Ataullah Omari has strongly criticised neighbouring countries for forcibly deporting Afghan refugees, accusing them of breaching humanitarian standards and refugee rights.
Speaking in Kabul, Omari said that more than 4.5 million Afghans had returned to the country since the start of large-scale expulsions. He described the deportations as a violation of humanitarian principles, noting that many Afghans had lived in host countries for nearly four decades before being compelled to leave.
His remarks come amid continuing deportations of Afghan nationals from Pakistan and Iran, prompting concerns about Afghanistan’s capacity to absorb and resettle the growing number of returnees.
Several recently returned refugees have told local media that they were removed abruptly and given little or no opportunity to gather their belongings, forcing them to abandon property and businesses accumulated over many years.
Earlier this year, Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan appealed to both Islamabad and Kabul to address the issue through dialogue and to allow a phased and dignified return. One refugee, Haji Nazar, urged the Pakistani authorities to grant a three-month extension so families could wind up their affairs and return in an orderly manner.
Refugee rights activist Allah Mir Miakhail said security agencies had been detaining and deporting Afghans across various regions, adding that many families previously registered under Proof of Registration (PoR) cards now found their documents invalid.
Activists have warned that the return process must be voluntary, gradual and supported by international organisations to prevent a fresh humanitarian crisis. Another campaigner, Ali Reza Karimi, said many Afghan refugees were living in uncertainty, deprived of basic rights due to the absence of valid legal documentation.
With deportations continuing, pressure is mounting on Afghan authorities to provide shelter, employment and basic services to the millions returning to a country already grappling with economic hardship and limited resources.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines