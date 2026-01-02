Explosion strikes court complex in Afghanistan’s Faryab province

An explosion ripped through a court building in northern Afghanistan’s Faryab province, triggering panic and raising fresh concerns over security in the region, according to local media reports.

The blast occurred on Thursday at the Court of Appeal complex in Faryab. At the time of the explosion, Taliban officials were reportedly holding a security-related meeting inside the building, prompting speculation that the gathering may have been deliberately targeted.

Emergency responders were rushed to the scene shortly after the incident. Health officials said several people were killed or injured and taken to nearby hospitals, though no official casualty figures had been released as of Friday.

There were conflicting accounts of the cause of the explosion. While some sources suggested it may have been the result of a rocket strike, others said a landmine or explosive device planted inside the building could have been responsible. An Afghan news agency reported that investigations were under way to determine the nature of the attack.