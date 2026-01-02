Explosion strikes court complex in Afghanistan’s Faryab province
Blast hits Court of Appeal building during meeting, casualties reported
An explosion ripped through a court building in northern Afghanistan’s Faryab province, triggering panic and raising fresh concerns over security in the region, according to local media reports.
The blast occurred on Thursday at the Court of Appeal complex in Faryab. At the time of the explosion, Taliban officials were reportedly holding a security-related meeting inside the building, prompting speculation that the gathering may have been deliberately targeted.
Emergency responders were rushed to the scene shortly after the incident. Health officials said several people were killed or injured and taken to nearby hospitals, though no official casualty figures had been released as of Friday.
There were conflicting accounts of the cause of the explosion. While some sources suggested it may have been the result of a rocket strike, others said a landmine or explosive device planted inside the building could have been responsible. An Afghan news agency reported that investigations were under way to determine the nature of the attack.
No group has so far claimed responsibility, and Taliban authorities have yet to issue a formal statement detailing the circumstances or aftermath of the blast.
The incident adds to a series of security-related episodes in Afghanistan in recent months. In October 2025, at least nine people were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a mosque during evening prayers in Parwan province. Local officials later said the explosion occurred after a man accidentally dropped the grenade he was carrying.
Witnesses at the time claimed the individual was a member of the Taliban and was among those injured in the blast. The authorities did not disclose why he was carrying a weapon inside the mosque or release further details about the incident.
That episode followed another attack in Bamiyan province, where armed men opened fire on worshippers during prayers, underscoring persistent security challenges across parts of the country despite Taliban claims of improved stability.
With IANS inputs
