Afghan foreign minister accuses Pak of deliberate civilian killings in Kabul

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has accused Pakistan’s military of deliberately targeting civilians in an air strike on Kabul, describing the attack as a grave violation of humanitarian norms.

Speaking to diplomats and representatives of international organisations in the Afghan capital, Muttaqi said the strikes were carried out late on 16 March by Pakistani aircraft and drones. He claimed the attack hit a drug rehabilitation centre, killing more than 400 people and injuring over 260, though he noted that the toll could rise as recovery efforts continue.

According to Muttaqi, the facility was housing individuals undergoing treatment for substance addiction under programmes supported by the Afghan authorities and humanitarian groups. He characterised the victims as among the most vulnerable in society, alleging they were intentionally targeted.

The Afghan minister strongly condemned the strike, arguing that it demonstrated a disregard for both humanitarian and Islamic principles governing warfare. He said the timing of the attack, during the final days of Ramadan and just ahead of Eid al-Fitr, underscored what he described as a lack of respect for human and religious values.

In a pointed comparison, Muttaqi likened the incident to actions attributed to Israel in Gaza, claiming similar “atrocities” were now being carried out by a neighbouring Muslim country. He called on governments, international organisations, religious leaders and the media to denounce what he termed an inhumane act.