Afghan foreign minister accuses Pak of deliberate civilian killings in Kabul
Muttaqi alleges air raid on drug rehabilitation centre targeted vulnerable patients, escalating tensions between neighbours
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has accused Pakistan’s military of deliberately targeting civilians in an air strike on Kabul, describing the attack as a grave violation of humanitarian norms.
Speaking to diplomats and representatives of international organisations in the Afghan capital, Muttaqi said the strikes were carried out late on 16 March by Pakistani aircraft and drones. He claimed the attack hit a drug rehabilitation centre, killing more than 400 people and injuring over 260, though he noted that the toll could rise as recovery efforts continue.
According to Muttaqi, the facility was housing individuals undergoing treatment for substance addiction under programmes supported by the Afghan authorities and humanitarian groups. He characterised the victims as among the most vulnerable in society, alleging they were intentionally targeted.
The Afghan minister strongly condemned the strike, arguing that it demonstrated a disregard for both humanitarian and Islamic principles governing warfare. He said the timing of the attack, during the final days of Ramadan and just ahead of Eid al-Fitr, underscored what he described as a lack of respect for human and religious values.
In a pointed comparison, Muttaqi likened the incident to actions attributed to Israel in Gaza, claiming similar “atrocities” were now being carried out by a neighbouring Muslim country. He called on governments, international organisations, religious leaders and the media to denounce what he termed an inhumane act.
The remarks mark a further escalation in rhetoric between Kabul and Islamabad, amid months of strained relations and cross-border tensions. Muttaqi said the strike took place despite ongoing mediation efforts by countries including China, and argued that Pakistan’s military leadership appeared unwilling to pursue a diplomatic resolution.
He also accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region and undermine emerging economic and political initiatives. The Afghan government, he said, had lost confidence in Islamabad’s commitment to dialogue.
Referring to earlier incidents, Muttaqi cited alleged airspace violations in February, during which he said Pakistani forces struck multiple civilian locations, including a religious school, resulting in casualties.
He maintained that Afghan security forces had responded with “proportionate and legitimate” defensive measures, targeting only military positions linked to the attacks. Such responses, he added, would continue unless Pakistan halted what he described as ongoing violations.
Despite the sharp criticism, Muttaqi reiterated that Afghanistan seeks constructive relations with all countries, particularly within the region. He said Kabul had communicated its position to partners including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and China.
The foreign minister also addressed broader regional tensions, expressing concern over developments involving Iran and urging restraint to prevent further escalation. He called for an end to external aggression and warned against the expansion of conflict beyond those directly involved.
Concluding his remarks, Muttaqi urged diplomats to relay Afghanistan’s stance to their respective governments, stressing that Kabul would take all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
With IANS inputs
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