After royal pomp, Trump’s state visit turns to politics, meeting with Starmer

After a whirlwind of ceremonial fanfare and red-carpet greetings, US President Donald Trump now turns to the corridors of power, as his state visit to Britain culminates in a high-stakes meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where diplomacy, trade, and tense negotiations await.

On Wednesday, 17 September, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rolled out the regal red carpet for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Windsor Castle, enveloping them in a dazzling display of royal pageantry: gilded carriages gleaming in the sunlight, soldiers resplendent in scarlet uniforms, thunderous artillery salutes echoing across the grounds, and a sumptuous banquet set within the glittering grandeur of a ceremonial hall.

British officials have festooned the trip with the kind of superlatives Trump revels in: It's an “unprecedented” second state visit for the US leader, featuring the biggest military honour guard ever assembled for such an occasion.

On Thursday, it is Starmer's turn to welcome the president to Chequers, a 16th-century manor house northwest of London that serves as a rural retreat for British leaders.

Trump’s British hosts aim to honor the enduring bond between the United States and the United Kingdom, a relationship nearly 250 years in the making since its tumultuous beginnings in 1776.