After US sinks Iranian frigate, Sri Lanka aids crew of second warship near its waters

Sri Lanka has stepped in to assist a second Iranian naval vessel and shelter hundreds of sailors off its coast after a United States submarine sank an Iranian frigate in nearby international waters, even as India, whose navy had hosted the ship days earlier, has remained largely silent.

The incident occurred earlier this week when a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in waters near Sri Lanka, killing more than 80 sailors and leaving several others missing. The strike took place as the widening conflict involving United States, Israel and Iran spilled beyond the Middle East into the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lankan authorities launched rescue operations soon after the attack, recovering bodies and saving dozens of sailors. According to officials, 32 survivors were brought ashore and are being treated under tight security in hospitals in the southern city of Galle.

A second Iranian naval vessel, the logistics ship IRIS Bushehr, later reported mechanical trouble while passing through waters outside Sri Lanka’s territorial boundary. The vessel, believed to be carrying more than 100 crew members, requested assistance from local authorities.

Sri Lanka transferred 204 sailors from the ship to the Welisara Naval Base near the capital Colombo, where they underwent immigration checks and medical examinations. Officials said none of the crew required medical treatment.

About 15 sailors remain aboard the vessel alongside Sri Lankan naval personnel to assist with repairs and technical assessments. Authorities plan to escort the ship to the eastern port of Port of Trincomalee, where it will remain under Sri Lankan custody for the time being.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said the government was focused on protecting lives while adhering to international maritime law. “We are doing our utmost to safeguard lives,” he said, noting that the vessel had been operating in Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone rather than its territorial waters.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Colombo had acted after discussions with Iranian officials and the ship’s captain following reports of engine failure. He stressed that Sri Lanka’s response was guided by neutrality and humanitarian considerations.

“We will not be biased towards any state, nor will we be submissive to any state,” the president said, adding that every civilian life lost in war was a tragedy.