Aid ship with 1,200 tonnes of food approaches Gaza; will it get there?

Having set off from Cyprus, a ship loaded with 1,200 tonnes of food supplies for the Gaza Strip is approaching the Israeli port of Ashdod on 19 August, Tuesday, in a renewed effort to alleviate the worsening crisis as famine threatens Palestine.

The Panamanian-flagged vessel is loaded with 52 containers carrying food aid such as pasta, rice, baby food and canned goods.

Israeli customs officials have already screened the supplies at the Cypriot port of Limassol, from where the ship departed on Monday.

Some 700 tonnes of the aid is from Cyprus, purchased with money donated by the United Arab Emirates to the so-called Amalthea Fund, set up last year for donors to help with seaborne aid.

The rest comes from Italy, the Maltese government, a Catholic religious order in Malta and the Kuwaiti non-governmental organisation Al Salam Association.

“The situation is beyond dire,” Cyprus foreign minister Constantinos Kombos told the Associated Press.