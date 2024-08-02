Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until 8 August amid West Asia tensions

Amid growing tensions in parts of the West Asia, Air India on Friday announced to suspend flight operations to and from Tel Aviv till August 8 with immediate effect.

The country’s flagship carrier operates four flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv on a weekly basis. In a post on X social media platform, the country’s flagship carrier said that in view of the ongoing situation in parts of the West Asia, “we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 8 August, 2024.”

Air India further said that they are continuously monitoring the situation and are “extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges”.

“Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority,” said the Tata-owned airline.