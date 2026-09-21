Airstrikes hit three Yemeni provinces as rival forces battle for key positions

Yemen’s Houthis claimed that 28 airstrikes struck three provinces within 24 hours as clashes with government forces continued.

The group said the strikes targeted Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, but Saudi Arabia had not responded to the claims.

Government forces are attempting to halt further Houthi advances towards the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed that 28 airstrikes hit three provinces within 24 hours as fighting with government forces continued across several fronts.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Sunday that F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from the Saudi air bases of Khamis Mushait and Taif carried out the strikes.

According to Sarea, the attacks targeted the southwestern province of Taiz, the oil-rich northeastern province of Marib and the northern province of Al-Jawf. He claimed that 760 airstrikes had been conducted since the latest escalation began.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on the figures.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel earlier reported that a telecommunications tower in Al-Jawf had been struck. It also said areas of northern Saada province near the Saudi border had come under artillery fire.