Amnesty International raises alarm over emergency rule, detentions in Pakistan
Amnesty calls for oversight and human rights safeguards amid rising tensions and a reported Governor House fire
Emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raises concerns over detentions, internet disruptions and military deployment.
Pakistan cites security threats, while Imran Khan’s PTI alleges political victimisation
Amnesty calls for oversight and human rights safeguards amid rising tensions and a reported Governor House fire
Amnesty International has expressed serious concern over the imposition of emergency rule in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, warning that the measures must not be used to suppress dissent, restrict fundamental freedoms or consolidate political power. The human rights organisation has raised questions over reported arbitrary detentions of political leaders, including provincial chief minister Sohail Afridi, internet disruptions and the deployment of armed forces in the region.
The warning follows Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval of emergency rule and governor’s rule in the province on 11 October, suspending the provincial government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The federal government cited deteriorating security, escalating militant attacks and an alleged breakdown of constitutional machinery as grounds for the decision.
Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International’s deputy director for South Asia, said reports of detentions involving key provincial leaders and disruptions to internet services raised concerns about whether the emergency measures were necessary and proportionate to the situation.
“While states may, in strictly limited circumstances, derogate from their human rights obligations to respond to a public emergency that threatens the existence of the nation, emergency measures are not a blank cheque to crack down on human rights, silence dissent, or concentrate power,” Pant said.
The organisation stressed that the declaration of an emergency does not give authorities unrestricted powers to curtail civil liberties. It called on the Pakistani government to ensure that any restrictions imposed during the emergency remain strictly necessary, proportionate and subject to independent oversight.
Amnesty also warned that the deployment of the army could further militarise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly given concerns over alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions during previous counterterrorism operations.
Pant urged authorities to avoid using military personnel for routine policing and ensure that all military operations comply with international human rights law and standards.
The emergency declaration has been followed by the detention of several provincial leaders. Pakistani officials confirmed that Afridi and some members of his cabinet had been taken into preventive custody after the provincial government was suspended.
Pakistan’s minister of state for interior Talal Chaudhry said individuals facing pending criminal cases would be charged and tried, while those not wanted in any cases could be released once the security situation permitted.
The detentions have intensified the political confrontation between the federal government and the PTI, which has governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013.
PTI has rejected the emergency measures, describing them as politically motivated and accusing the federal government of attempting to weaken the province’s elected leadership. The party has also demanded the release of detained leaders and greater transparency regarding the legal grounds for their detention.
The federal government, meanwhile, has defended its decision on security grounds, accusing the provincial administration of failing to adequately address militant violence. PTI denies the allegations.
Amnesty International has also expressed concern over reports of internet disruptions across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the emergency declaration.
The reported connectivity problems have raised concerns about residents’ ability to communicate, access information and remain in contact with family members amid the rapidly changing security situation.
The emergency measures were introduced against the backdrop of escalating militant violence in the province, which borders Afghanistan and has faced persistent security challenges. Federal authorities have argued that stronger coordination and intervention are necessary to address the threat.
However, Amnesty has stressed that security concerns must not be used to justify arbitrary detention, restrictions on peaceful assembly or excessive use of force.
The organisation called for independent monitoring of actions taken under the emergency framework and accountability for any violations of human rights.
Political tensions escalated further after reports that the Governor House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was set on fire following the imposition of emergency rule.
Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed flames engulfing the building, while other footage appeared to show police firing and using shelling in different parts of the province. The circumstances surrounding the reported incidents were not independently established in the available information.
The developments have heightened concerns about public order and the potential for further confrontations between protesters and security forces.
Opposition parties have strongly criticised the federal government’s decision, arguing that suspending the provincial government undermines democratic institutions and provincial autonomy. They have pledged to challenge the move through legal proceedings and public mobilisation.
PTI has described the suspension of its provincial government as political victimisation and warned that the decision could set a dangerous precedent for elected administrations.
The party maintains that the federal intervention is intended to weaken its leadership rather than address the province’s security challenges. The government, however, says the measures are necessary in response to worsening militancy and the provincial administration’s alleged failure to act effectively.
The dispute has deepened the political divide between Imran Khan’s party and the federal administration led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Amnesty International has urged Pakistan’s federal authorities to ensure that all actions taken under emergency rule are subject to independent scrutiny and that any restrictions on fundamental rights meet strict legal standards.
The organisation emphasised that emergency powers must remain limited in scope and duration and cannot be used to silence political opposition or concentrate authority at the expense of civil liberties.
With provincial leaders in custody, internet disruptions reported and security tensions continuing, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised fresh questions about the balance between counterterrorism measures and constitutional protections.
Amnesty’s central demand is that Pakistan address its security challenges without compromising fundamental rights, ensuring that emergency measures remain necessary, proportionate and consistent with the country’s international human rights obligations.
With agency inputs