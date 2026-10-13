Amnesty International raises alarm over emergency rule, detentions in Pakistan

Amnesty also warned that the deployment of the army could further militarise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly given concerns over alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions during previous counterterrorism operations.

Pant urged authorities to avoid using military personnel for routine policing and ensure that all military operations comply with international human rights law and standards.

The emergency declaration has been followed by the detention of several provincial leaders. Pakistani officials confirmed that Afridi and some members of his cabinet had been taken into preventive custody after the provincial government was suspended.

Pakistan’s minister of state for interior Talal Chaudhry said individuals facing pending criminal cases would be charged and tried, while those not wanted in any cases could be released once the security situation permitted.

The detentions have intensified the political confrontation between the federal government and the PTI, which has governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013.

PTI has rejected the emergency measures, describing them as politically motivated and accusing the federal government of attempting to weaken the province’s elected leadership. The party has also demanded the release of detained leaders and greater transparency regarding the legal grounds for their detention.

The federal government, meanwhile, has defended its decision on security grounds, accusing the provincial administration of failing to adequately address militant violence. PTI denies the allegations.

Amnesty International has also expressed concern over reports of internet disruptions across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the emergency declaration.

The reported connectivity problems have raised concerns about residents’ ability to communicate, access information and remain in contact with family members amid the rapidly changing security situation.

The emergency measures were introduced against the backdrop of escalating militant violence in the province, which borders Afghanistan and has faced persistent security challenges. Federal authorities have argued that stronger coordination and intervention are necessary to address the threat.

However, Amnesty has stressed that security concerns must not be used to justify arbitrary detention, restrictions on peaceful assembly or excessive use of force.

The organisation called for independent monitoring of actions taken under the emergency framework and accountability for any violations of human rights.

Political tensions escalated further after reports that the Governor House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was set on fire following the imposition of emergency rule.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed flames engulfing the building, while other footage appeared to show police firing and using shelling in different parts of the province. The circumstances surrounding the reported incidents were not independently established in the available information.

The developments have heightened concerns about public order and the potential for further confrontations between protesters and security forces.